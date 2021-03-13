AMC ENTERTAINMENT (NYSE:AMC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment last released its earnings data on March 9th, 2021. The reported ($3.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by $0.35. The business earned $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.31 million. Its revenue was down 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. AMC Entertainment has generated ($1.08) earnings per share over the last year. AMC Entertainment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMC ENTERTAINMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AMC)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AMC Entertainment in the last year. There are currently 5 sell ratings and 6 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” AMC Entertainment stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AMC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

AMC Entertainment

COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:JCS)

IS COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:JCS)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Communications Systems in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Communications Systems stock.

Communications Systems

TILLY’S (NYSE:TLYS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Tilly’s has generated $0.78 earnings per share over the last year. Tilly’s has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TILLY’S A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TLYS)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tilly’s in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Tilly’s stock.

Tilly’s

AUTOWEB (NASDAQ:AUTO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AUTO)

AutoWeb last released its earnings data on March 10th, 2021. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. AutoWeb has generated ($1.13) earnings per share over the last year. AutoWeb has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AUTOWEB A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AUTO)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AutoWeb in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” AutoWeb stock.

AutoWeb