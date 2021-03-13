ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S last released its earnings data on March 9th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.80. Ascendis Pharma A/S has generated ($5.25) earnings per share over the last year. Ascendis Pharma A/S has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ASND)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S in the last twelve months. There are currently 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Ascendis Pharma A/S stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S

U.S. WELL SERVICES (NASDAQ:USWS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:USWS)

U.S. Well Services last released its earnings results on March 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.27. U.S. Well Services has generated ($1.72) earnings per share over the last year. U.S. Well Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS U.S. WELL SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:USWS)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for U.S. Well Services in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” U.S. Well Services stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in USWS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

U.S. Well Services

FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:FRSX)

IS FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FRSX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Foresight Autonomous in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Foresight Autonomous stock.

Foresight Autonomous

BELLEROPHON THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:BLPH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Bellerophon Therapeutics last posted its earnings results on March 10th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.05. Bellerophon Therapeutics has generated ($2.95) earnings per share over the last year. Bellerophon Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BELLEROPHON THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BLPH)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Bellerophon Therapeutics stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics