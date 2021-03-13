FORTUNA SILVER MINES (NYSE:FSM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 9th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Fortuna Silver Mines has generated $0.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.4. Fortuna Silver Mines has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FORTUNA SILVER MINES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FSM)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Fortuna Silver Mines stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FSM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Fortuna Silver Mines

STONECO (NASDAQ:STNE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo last issued its earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm earned $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. StoneCo has generated $0.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.7. StoneCo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STONECO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:STNE)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for StoneCo in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” StoneCo stock.

StoneCo

VIA OPTRONICS (NYSE:VIAO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VIAO)

VIA optronics last posted its earnings data on March 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.47. VIA optronics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS VIA OPTRONICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VIAO)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for VIA optronics in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” VIA optronics stock.

VIA optronics

ITAÚ CORPBANCA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:ITCB)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN ITAÚ CORPBANCA? (NYSE:ITCB)

Wall Street analysts have given Itaú Corpbanca a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Itaú Corpbanca wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.