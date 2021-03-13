BURNING ROCK BIOTECH (NASDAQ:BNR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Burning Rock Biotech has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Burning Rock Biotech has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, June 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Burning Rock Biotech in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Burning Rock Biotech stock.

MYOMO (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Myomo last announced its earnings data on March 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. Myomo has generated ($19.35) earnings per share over the last year. Myomo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Myomo in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Myomo stock.

INTERNATIONAL GENERAL INSURANCE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:IGIC)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for International General Insurance in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” International General Insurance stock.

HUDSON GLOBAL (NASDAQ:HSON) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HSON)

Hudson Global last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 11th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. Hudson Global has generated ($0.27) earnings per share over the last year. Hudson Global has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

