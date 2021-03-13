MISSION PRODUCE (NASDAQ:AVO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AVO)

Mission Produce last posted its earnings data on March 10th, 2021. The reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Mission Produce has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS MISSION PRODUCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AVO)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mission Produce in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Mission Produce stock.

SIGMATRON INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:SGMA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SGMA)

SigmaTron International last released its quarterly earnings data on December 10th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $69.62 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. SigmaTron International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

LAIRD SUPERFOOD (NYSEMKT:LSF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEMKT:LSF)

Laird Superfood last announced its earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.01. Laird Superfood has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Laird Superfood has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LAIRD SUPERFOOD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEMKT:LSF)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Laird Superfood in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Laird Superfood stock.

