ORACLE (NYSE:ORCL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 9th, 2021. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has generated $3.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.4. Oracle has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ORACLE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ORCL)

27 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Oracle in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 15 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Oracle stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ORCL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Oracle

BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP (NYSE:BBW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 9th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.31. Build-A-Bear Workshop has generated $0.02 earnings per share over the last year. Build-A-Bear Workshop has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP? (NYSE:BBW)

WILLDAN GROUP (NASDAQ:WLDN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Willdan Group last announced its earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.27. Willdan Group has generated $1.36 earnings per share over the last year. Willdan Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WILLDAN GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WLDN)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Willdan Group in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Willdan Group stock.

Willdan Group

GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:GLMD)

IS GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GLMD)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals