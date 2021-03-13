BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:BLDP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems last released its quarterly earnings data on March 9th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Ballard Power Systems has generated ($0.16) earnings per share over the last year. Ballard Power Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BLDP)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ballard Power Systems in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings, 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ballard Power Systems stock.

NEONODE (NASDAQ:NEON) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 9th, 2021. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Neonode has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Neonode has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEONODE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NEON)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Neonode in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Neonode stock.

RAPT THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:RAPT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.06. RAPT Therapeutics has generated ($9.89) earnings per share over the last year. RAPT Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RAPT THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RAPT)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for RAPT Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” RAPT Therapeutics stock.

