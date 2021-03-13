GREENSKY (NASDAQ:GSKY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 9th, 2021. The reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm earned $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.43 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GreenSky has generated $0.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.3. GreenSky has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GREENSKY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GSKY)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GreenSky in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 sell ratings and 5 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” GreenSky stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GSKY, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

GreenSky

WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS (NYSE:WPM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals last released its earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.32 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Wheaton Precious Metals has generated $0.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.7. Wheaton Precious Metals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WPM)

15 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Wheaton Precious Metals stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals

KEZAR LIFE SCIENCES (NASDAQ:KZR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences last posted its earnings results on March 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Kezar Life Sciences has generated ($1.84) earnings per share over the last year. Kezar Life Sciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KEZAR LIFE SCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KZR)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kezar Life Sciences in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Kezar Life Sciences stock.

Kezar Life Sciences

BOSTON OMAHA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:BOMN)

IS BOSTON OMAHA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BOMN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Boston Omaha in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Boston Omaha stock.

Boston Omaha