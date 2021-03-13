FRANCHISE GROUP (NASDAQ:FRG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group last released its earnings results on March 9th, 2021. The reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $496.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.13 million. Franchise Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS FRANCHISE GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FRG)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Franchise Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Franchise Group stock.

DOCUSIGN (NASDAQ:DOCU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign last posted its earnings results on March 10th, 2021. The reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. DocuSign has generated ($0.94) earnings per share over the last year. DocuSign has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DOCUSIGN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DOCU)

19 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for DocuSign in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” DocuSign stock.

ONCTERNAL THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ONCT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics last issued its earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics has generated ($1.56) earnings per share over the last year. Oncternal Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ONCTERNAL THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ONCT)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Oncternal Therapeutics stock.

THE BUCKLE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:BKE)

IS THE BUCKLE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BKE)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Buckle in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “sell” The Buckle stock.

