CAMPBELL SOUP (NYSE:CPB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup last released its quarterly earnings results on March 9th, 2021. The reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Campbell Soup has generated $2.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.2. Campbell Soup has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CAMPBELL SOUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CPB)

15 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Campbell Soup in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Campbell Soup stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CPB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Campbell Soup

ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:ZYNE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.50) earnings per share over the last year. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

HOMOLOGY MEDICINES (NASDAQ:FIXX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Homology Medicines last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.04. Homology Medicines has generated ($2.47) earnings per share over the last year. Homology Medicines has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HOMOLOGY MEDICINES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FIXX)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Homology Medicines in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Homology Medicines stock.

Homology Medicines

NABRIVA THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:NBRV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 11th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.17. Nabriva Therapeutics has generated ($11.20) earnings per share over the last year. Nabriva Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NABRIVA THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NBRV)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Nabriva Therapeutics stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NBRV, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Nabriva Therapeutics