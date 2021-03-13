SURGERY PARTNERS (NASDAQ:SGRY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners last released its quarterly earnings data on March 9th, 2021. The reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Surgery Partners has generated ($1.10) earnings per share over the last year. Surgery Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SURGERY PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SGRY)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Surgery Partners in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Surgery Partners stock.

Surgery Partners

BALLANTYNE STRONG EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN BALLANTYNE STRONG? (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)

Wall Street analysts have given Ballantyne Strong a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Ballantyne Strong wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CBAY)

IS CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CBAY)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 11 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” CymaBay Therapeutics stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics

HISTOGEN (NASDAQ:HSTO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HSTO)

Histogen last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. Histogen has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Histogen has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 7th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HISTOGEN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HSTO)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Histogen in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Histogen stock.

Histogen