OVID THERAPEUTICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:OVID)

IS OVID THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OVID)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ovid Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Ovid Therapeutics stock.

Ovid Therapeutics

URSTADT BIDDLE PROPERTIES (NYSE:UBA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UBA)

Urstadt Biddle Properties last announced its earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties has generated $1.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.6. Urstadt Biddle Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, June 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS URSTADT BIDDLE PROPERTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:UBA)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in UBA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Urstadt Biddle Properties

SUPER LEAGUE GAMING (NASDAQ:SLGG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Super League Gaming last released its quarterly earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Super League Gaming has generated ($2.63) earnings per share over the last year. Super League Gaming has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SUPER LEAGUE GAMING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SLGG)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Super League Gaming in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Super League Gaming stock.

Super League Gaming

THE OLB GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:OLB)

IS THE OLB GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OLB)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The OLB Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” The OLB Group stock.

The OLB Group