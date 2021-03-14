EARTHSTONE ENERGY (NYSE:ESTE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy last issued its earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Earthstone Energy has generated $0.92 earnings per share over the last year. Earthstone Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EARTHSTONE ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ESTE)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Earthstone Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Earthstone Energy stock.

Earthstone Energy

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL last posted its earnings results on March 11th, 2021. The reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. XPEL has generated $0.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.9. XPEL has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS XPEL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:XPEL)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for XPEL in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” XPEL stock.

XPEL

GENIE ENERGY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:GNE)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN GENIE ENERGY? (NYSE:GNE)

GALECTO (NASDAQ:GLTO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GLTO)

Galecto last issued its quarterly earnings data on December 10th, 2020. The reported ($55.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $54.66. Galecto has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS GALECTO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GLTO)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Galecto in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Galecto stock.

Galecto