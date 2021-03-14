MCEWEN MINING (NYSE:MUX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining last released its quarterly earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. McEwen Mining has generated ($0.17) earnings per share over the last year. McEwen Mining has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MCEWEN MINING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MUX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for McEwen Mining in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” McEwen Mining stock.

McEwen Mining

OCULAR THERAPEUTIX (NASDAQ:OCUL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix last posted its earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.03. Ocular Therapeutix has generated ($2.01) earnings per share over the last year. Ocular Therapeutix has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OCULAR THERAPEUTIX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OCUL)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ocular Therapeutix in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating, 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ocular Therapeutix stock.

Ocular Therapeutix

PENNSYLVANIA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (NYSE:PEI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PEI)

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $2.78. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has generated $1.05 earnings per share over the last year. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PENNSYLVANIA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PEI)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “sell” Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

ONCOSEC MEDICAL (NASDAQ:ONCS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ONCS)

OncoSec Medical last posted its quarterly earnings data on December 10th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.21. OncoSec Medical has generated ($2.56) earnings per share over the last year.

IS ONCOSEC MEDICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ONCS)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for OncoSec Medical in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” OncoSec Medical stock.

OncoSec Medical