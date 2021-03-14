REV GROUP (NYSE:REVG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group last announced its earnings data on March 9th, 2021. The reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $554 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. REV Group has generated $0.06 earnings per share over the last year. REV Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, June 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS REV GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:REVG)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for REV Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” REV Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in REVG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:AVAL)

IS GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AVAL)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AVAL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

GALERA THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:GRTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GRTX)

Galera Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Galera Therapeutics has generated ($16.31) earnings per share over the last year. Galera Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GALERA THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GRTX)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Galera Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Galera Therapeutics stock.

TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:TGS)

IS TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TGS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “sell” Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock.

