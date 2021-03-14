ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:AMOT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Allied Motion Technologies last released its earnings results on March 11th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Allied Motion Technologies has generated $1.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.3. Allied Motion Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AMOT)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Allied Motion Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Allied Motion Technologies stock.

Allied Motion Technologies

ZUMIEZ (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.27 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Zumiez has generated $2.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.0. Zumiez has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ZUMIEZ A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Zumiez in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Zumiez stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ZUMZ, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Zumiez

AVINGER (NASDAQ:AVGR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger last released its quarterly earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Avinger has generated ($3.18) earnings per share over the last year. Avinger has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AVINGER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AVGR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Avinger in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Avinger stock.

Avinger

PLX PHARMA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:PLXP)

IS PLX PHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PLXP)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PLx Pharma in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” PLx Pharma stock.

PLx Pharma