TALOS ENERGY (NYSE:TALO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 9th, 2021. The reported ($5.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $5.46. Talos Energy has generated $3.56 earnings per share over the last year. Talos Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TALOS ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TALO)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Talos Energy in the last year. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Talos Energy stock.

ATEA PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:AVIR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals last issued its earnings data on December 10th, 2020. The reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.68. Atea Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS ATEA PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AVIR)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Atea Pharmaceuticals stock.

ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ONTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics last released its earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics has generated ($1.49) earnings per share over the last year. Onconova Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ONTX)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Onconova Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Onconova Therapeutics stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ONTX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ATLANTICUS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ATLC)

