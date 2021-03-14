HUMANIGEN (NASDAQ:HGEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen last released its earnings data on March 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.04. Humanigen has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Humanigen has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HUMANIGEN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HGEN)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Humanigen in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Humanigen stock.

CELSIUS (NASDAQ:CELH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius last released its quarterly earnings results on March 10th, 2021. The reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business earned $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.63 million. Its revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Celsius has generated ($0.02) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 645.7. Celsius has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CELSIUS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CELH)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Celsius in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Celsius stock.

HORIZON GLOBAL (NYSE:HZN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HZN)

Horizon Global last released its earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.41. Horizon Global has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Horizon Global has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HORIZON GLOBAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HZN)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Horizon Global in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “sell” Horizon Global stock.

IS DIAMOND S SHIPPING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DSSI)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Diamond S Shipping in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Diamond S Shipping stock.

