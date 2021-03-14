GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE (NASDAQ:GLRE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Greenlight Capital Re last issued its earnings data on March 9th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.52. Greenlight Capital Re has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Greenlight Capital Re has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

GENESCO (NYSE:GCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco last posted its earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.48 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Genesco has generated $4.58 earnings per share over the last year. Genesco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GENESCO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GCO)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Genesco in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Genesco stock.

AMPLIFY ENERGY (NYSE:AMPY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AMPY)

Amplify Energy last released its earnings data on March 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $1.03. Amplify Energy has generated ($0.34) earnings per share over the last year. Amplify Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMPLIFY ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AMPY)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Amplify Energy in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Amplify Energy stock.

FIRST SEACOAST BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:FSEA)

