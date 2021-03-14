VERA BRADLEY (NASDAQ:VRA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VRA)

Vera Bradley last issued its earnings data on March 9th, 2021. The textile maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Vera Bradley has generated $0.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.9. Vera Bradley has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vera Bradley in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Vera Bradley stock.

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Merus in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Merus stock.

PORTMAN RIDGE FINANCE (NASDAQ:PTMN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Portman Ridge Finance last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Portman Ridge Finance has generated $0.08 earnings per share over the last year. Portman Ridge Finance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Portman Ridge Finance in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Portman Ridge Finance stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PTMN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

