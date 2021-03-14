UMH PROPERTIES (NYSE:UMH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 9th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.49. UMH Properties has generated $0.63 earnings per share over the last year. UMH Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UMH PROPERTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:UMH)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for UMH Properties in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” UMH Properties stock.

UMH Properties

CALIFORNIA RESOURCES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CRC)

IS CALIFORNIA RESOURCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CRC)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for California Resources in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” California Resources stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CRC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

California Resources

PROTALIX BIOTHERAPEUTICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

IS PROTALIX BIOTHERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Protalix BioTherapeutics stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics

CHECKMATE PHARMACEUTICALS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CMPI)

IS CHECKMATE PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CMPI)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals