UNITY BIOTECHNOLOGY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:UBX)

IS UNITY BIOTECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:UBX)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Unity Biotechnology in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Unity Biotechnology stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in UBX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

DESPEGAR.COM (NYSE:DESP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DESP)

Despegar.com last issued its earnings results on March 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. Despegar.com has generated ($0.13) earnings per share over the last year. Despegar.com has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DESPEGAR.COM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DESP)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Despegar.com in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Despegar.com stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DESP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

LAIX EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:LAIX)

IS LAIX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LAIX)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for LAIX in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” LAIX stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LAIX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BRIDGFORD FOODS (NASDAQ:BRID) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BRID)

Bridgford Foods last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 15th, 2021. The reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.67 million for the quarter. Bridgford Foods has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.6.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN BRIDGFORD FOODS? (NASDAQ:BRID)

