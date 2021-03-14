CONTANGO OIL & GAS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN CONTANGO OIL & GAS? (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Wall Street analysts have given Contango Oil & Gas a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Contango Oil & Gas wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

BRP GROUP (NYSE:BRP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BRP)

BRP Group last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. BRP Group has generated $0.20 earnings per share over the last year.

IS BRP GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BRP)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BRP Group in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” BRP Group stock.

BRP Group

CTI BIOPHARMA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CTIC)

IS CTI BIOPHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CTIC)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CTI BioPharma in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” CTI BioPharma stock.

CTI BioPharma

BORR DRILLING EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:BORR)

IS BORR DRILLING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BORR)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Borr Drilling in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Borr Drilling stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BORR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Borr Drilling