FOSSIL GROUP (NASDAQ:FOSL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 10th, 2021. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. Fossil Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Fossil Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FOSSIL GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FOSL)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fossil Group in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “sell” Fossil Group stock.

Fossil Group

KYMERA THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:KYMR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics last released its earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business earned $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 million. Its revenue was up 611.1% on a year-over-year basis. Kymera Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Kymera Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KYMERA THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KYMR)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kymera Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Kymera Therapeutics stock.

Kymera Therapeutics

NEW ENGLAND REALTY ASSOCIATES LIMITED PARTNERSHIP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN NEW ENGLAND REALTY ASSOCIATES LIMITED PARTNERSHIP? (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN)

Wall Street analysts have given New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

AYRO EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:AYRO)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN AYRO? (NASDAQ:AYRO)

Wall Street analysts have given Ayro a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Ayro wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.