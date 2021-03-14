BANCO MACRO EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:BMA)

IS BANCO MACRO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BMA)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Banco Macro in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Banco Macro stock.

OPTION CARE HEALTH (NASDAQ:OPCH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health last released its earnings data on March 10th, 2021. The reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm earned $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.01 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Option Care Health has generated ($0.19) earnings per share over the last year. Option Care Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OPTION CARE HEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OPCH)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Option Care Health in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Option Care Health stock.

GALIANO GOLD (NYSEMKT:GAU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEMKT:GAU)

Galiano Gold last announced its earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Galiano Gold has generated $0.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.4. Galiano Gold has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GALIANO GOLD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEMKT:GAU)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Galiano Gold in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Galiano Gold stock.

APPLIED THERAPEUTICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:APLT)

IS APPLIED THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:APLT)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Applied Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Applied Therapeutics stock.

