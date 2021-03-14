SURO CAPITAL (NASDAQ:SSSS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SSSS)

SuRo Capital last released its earnings results on March 9th, 2021. The reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $2.28. SuRo Capital has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.5. SuRo Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SURO CAPITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW?

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SuRo Capital in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” SuRo Capital stock.

EL POLLO LOCO (NASDAQ:LOCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco last issued its earnings data on March 10th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. Its revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. El Pollo Loco has generated $0.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.0. El Pollo Loco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EL POLLO LOCO A BUY RIGHT NOW?

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for El Pollo Loco in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” El Pollo Loco stock.

IS DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW?

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Dynagas LNG Partners stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DLNG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

IS HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT A BUY RIGHT NOW?

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Harvest Capital Credit in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Harvest Capital Credit stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HCAP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

