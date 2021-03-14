APOLLO MEDICAL (NASDAQ:AMEH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical last released its earnings data on March 9th, 2021. The reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Apollo Medical has generated $0.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.8. Apollo Medical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

VAIL RESORTS (NYSE:MTN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts last released its quarterly earnings results on March 11th, 2021. The reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The business earned $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.83 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Vail Resorts has generated $3.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.3. Vail Resorts has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VAIL RESORTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MTN)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vail Resorts in the last twelve months. There are currently 10 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Vail Resorts stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MTN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

GP STRATEGIES (NYSE:GPX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GPX)

GP Strategies last released its quarterly earnings results on March 10th, 2021. The reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. GP Strategies has generated $0.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.9. GP Strategies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GP STRATEGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GPX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GP Strategies in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” GP Strategies stock.

INHIBRX EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:INBX)

IS INHIBRX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:INBX)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Inhibrx in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Inhibrx stock.

