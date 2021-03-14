TATTOOED CHEF EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:TTCF)

IS TATTOOED CHEF A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TTCF)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tattooed Chef in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Tattooed Chef stock.

Tattooed Chef

ZEALAND PHARMA A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S last released its quarterly earnings data on March 10th, 2021. The reported ($9.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.90) by $3.86. Zealand Pharma A/S has generated ($2.54) earnings per share over the last year. Zealand Pharma A/S has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ZEALAND PHARMA A/S A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Zealand Pharma A/S stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S

ASURE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:ASUR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Asure Software last released its earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Asure Software has generated $0.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.1. Asure Software has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ASURE SOFTWARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ASUR)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Asure Software in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Asure Software stock.

Asure Software

MILESTONE PHARMACEUTICALS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:MIST)

IS MILESTONE PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MIST)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals