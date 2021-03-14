SIEBERT FINANCIAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SIEB)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN SIEBERT FINANCIAL? (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Wall Street analysts have given Siebert Financial a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Siebert Financial wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

HCI GROUP (NYSE:HCI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group last released its quarterly earnings results on March 11th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. HCI Group has generated $2.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.7. HCI Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HCI GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HCI)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for HCI Group in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” HCI Group stock.

HCI Group

SAVARA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SVRA)

IS SAVARA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SVRA)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Savara in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Savara stock.

Savara

HOUSTON AMERICAN ENERGY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN HOUSTON AMERICAN ENERGY? (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Wall Street analysts have given Houston American Energy a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Houston American Energy wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.