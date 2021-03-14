CENTRAL PUERTO EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CEPU)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN CENTRAL PUERTO? (NYSE:CEPU)

Wall Street analysts have given Central Puerto a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Central Puerto wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

THE EXONE (NASDAQ:XONE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:XONE)

The ExOne last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 10th, 2021. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The ExOne has generated ($0.93) earnings per share over the last year. The ExOne has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE EXONE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:XONE)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The ExOne in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” The ExOne stock.

The ExOne

CLIPPER REALTY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CLPR)

IS CLIPPER REALTY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CLPR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Clipper Realty in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Clipper Realty stock.

Clipper Realty

F-STAR THERAPEUTICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:FSTX)

IS F-STAR THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FSTX)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for F-star Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” F-star Therapeutics stock.

F-star Therapeutics