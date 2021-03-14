LOMA NEGRA COMPAÑÍA INDUSTRIAL ARGENTINA SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:LOMA)

IS LOMA NEGRA COMPAÑÍA INDUSTRIAL ARGENTINA SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LOMA)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LOMA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

ZUORA (NYSE:ZUO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora last posted its earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company earned $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.05 million. Its revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Zuora has generated ($0.74) earnings per share over the last year. Zuora has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ZUORA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ZUO)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Zuora in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Zuora stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ZUO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Zuora

COOTEK (CAYMAN) (NYSE:CTK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CTK)

CooTek (Cayman) last posted its earnings data on December 14th, 2020. The reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company earned $105.66 million during the quarter. CooTek (Cayman) has generated ($0.58) earnings per share over the last year.

IS COOTEK (CAYMAN) A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CTK)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CooTek (Cayman) in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” CooTek (Cayman) stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CTK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CooTek (Cayman)

AMES NATIONAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ATLO)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN AMES NATIONAL? (NASDAQ:ATLO)

