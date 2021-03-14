URANIUM ENERGY (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy last announced its quarterly earnings results on December 14th, 2020. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Uranium Energy has generated ($0.08) earnings per share over the last year.

IS URANIUM ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Uranium Energy in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Uranium Energy stock.

THE SHYFT GROUP (NASDAQ:SHYF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group last released its quarterly earnings results on March 11th, 2021. The reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company earned $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.49 million. Its revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. The Shyft Group has generated $1.24 earnings per share over the last year. The Shyft Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE SHYFT GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SHYF)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Shyft Group in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” The Shyft Group stock.

IS SMTC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SMTX)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SMTC in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” SMTC stock.

IS FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FENC)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock.

