GEOPARK (NYSE:GPRK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GPRK)

GeoPark last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 11th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.08. GeoPark has generated $1.58 earnings per share over the last year. GeoPark has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GEOPARK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GPRK)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GeoPark in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” GeoPark stock.

GeoPark

EXP WORLD (NASDAQ:EXPI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World last issued its earnings data on March 10th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm earned $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.27 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. eXp World has generated ($0.15) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.9. eXp World has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EXP WORLD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EXPI)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for eXp World in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” eXp World stock.

eXp World

ADICET BIO (NASDAQ:ACET) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ACET)

Adicet Bio last posted its earnings results on March 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.34. Adicet Bio has generated ($16.86) earnings per share over the last year. Adicet Bio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ADICET BIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ACET)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Adicet Bio in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Adicet Bio stock.

Adicet Bio

INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:INSW)

IS INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:INSW)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for International Seaways in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” International Seaways stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in INSW, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

International Seaways