ARTESIAN RESOURCES (NASDAQ:ARTNA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Artesian Resources last issued its earnings data on March 10th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter. Artesian Resources has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.5. Artesian Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARTESIAN RESOURCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Artesian Resources in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Artesian Resources stock.

Artesian Resources

ASENSUS SURGICAL (NYSE:ASXC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ASXC)

Asensus Surgical last issued its earnings results on March 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Asensus Surgical has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Asensus Surgical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN ASENSUS SURGICAL? (NYSE:ASXC)

LIPOCINE (NASDAQ:LPCN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Lipocine last issued its earnings results on March 11th, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Lipocine has generated ($0.50) earnings per share over the last year. Lipocine has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LIPOCINE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LPCN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lipocine in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Lipocine stock.

Lipocine

MMA CAPITAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:MMAC)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN MMA CAPITAL? (NASDAQ:MMAC)

