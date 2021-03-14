FLEXION THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:FLXN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Flexion Therapeutics last issued its earnings results on March 9th, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. Flexion Therapeutics has generated ($3.93) earnings per share over the last year. Flexion Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FLEXION THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FLXN)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Flexion Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating, 10 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Flexion Therapeutics stock.

Flexion Therapeutics

DOCEBO (NASDAQ:DCBO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The firm earned $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 million. Its revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Docebo has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Docebo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DOCEBO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DCBO)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Docebo in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Docebo stock.

Docebo

ENGLOBAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ENG)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN ENGLOBAL? (NASDAQ:ENG)

OVERSEAS SHIPHOLDING GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:OSG)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN OVERSEAS SHIPHOLDING GROUP? (NYSE:OSG)

