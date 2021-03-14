LENDINGCLUB (NYSE:LC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 9th, 2021. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. The firm earned $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.62 million. Its revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. LendingClub has generated $0.02 earnings per share over the last year. LendingClub has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LENDINGCLUB A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LC)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for LendingClub in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” LendingClub stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

LendingClub

CHINA BIOLOGIC PRODUCTS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CBPO)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN CHINA BIOLOGIC PRODUCTS? (NASDAQ:CBPO)

Wall Street analysts have given China Biologic Products a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but China Biologic Products wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

AEMETIS (NASDAQ:AMTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 10th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Aemetis has generated ($1.75) earnings per share over the last year.

IS AEMETIS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AMTX)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aemetis in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Aemetis stock.

Aemetis

FOGHORN THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:FHTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics last released its earnings results on December 4th, 2020. The reported ($3.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.12) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Foghorn Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS FOGHORN THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FHTX)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Foghorn Therapeutics stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics