WILLIS LEASE FINANCE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:WLFC)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN WILLIS LEASE FINANCE? (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Wall Street analysts have given Willis Lease Finance a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Willis Lease Finance wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

REVLON (NYSE:REV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:REV)

Revlon last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.47. Revlon has generated ($2.45) earnings per share over the last year. Revlon has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN REVLON? (NYSE:REV)

Wall Street analysts have given Revlon a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Revlon wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

REED’S EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:REED)

IS REED’S A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:REED)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Reed’s in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Reed’s stock.

Reed’s

SUMMIT WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:WISA)

IS SUMMIT WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WISA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Summit Wireless Technologies stock.

Summit Wireless Technologies