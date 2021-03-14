CRH MEDICAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM)

IS CRH MEDICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CRH Medical in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” CRH Medical stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CRHM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

MYERS INDUSTRIES (NYSE:MYE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries last announced its earnings results on March 11th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.83 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Myers Industries has generated $0.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.8. Myers Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MYERS INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MYE)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Myers Industries in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Myers Industries stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MYE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:CAPR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics last announced its earnings data on March 10th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Capricor Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Capricor Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CAPR)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Capricor Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Capricor Therapeutics stock.

FUJIAN BLUE HAT INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:BHAT)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN FUJIAN BLUE HAT INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY? (NASDAQ:BHAT)

