LIFETIME BRANDS (NASDAQ:LCUT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Lifetime Brands last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 9th, 2021. The reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Lifetime Brands has generated $0.45 earnings per share over the last year. Lifetime Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LIFETIME BRANDS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LCUT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lifetime Brands in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Lifetime Brands stock.

Lifetime Brands

PARTY CITY HOLDCO (NYSE:PRTY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco last released its earnings results on March 10th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Party City Holdco has generated $0.45 earnings per share over the last year. Party City Holdco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, June 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PARTY CITY HOLDCO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PRTY)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Party City Holdco in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Party City Holdco stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PRTY, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Party City Holdco

ZOSANO PHARMA (NASDAQ:ZSAN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Zosano Pharma last posted its earnings data on March 10th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Zosano Pharma has generated ($2.29) earnings per share over the last year. Zosano Pharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ZOSANO PHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Zosano Pharma in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Zosano Pharma stock.

Zosano Pharma

VOC ENERGY TRUST EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:VOC)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN VOC ENERGY TRUST? (NYSE:VOC)

