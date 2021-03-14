TARGET HOSPITALITY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:TH)

IS TARGET HOSPITALITY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TH)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Target Hospitality in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Target Hospitality stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TH, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Target Hospitality

URSTADT BIDDLE PROPERTIES (NYSE:UBP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties last released its earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.0. Urstadt Biddle Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, June 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN URSTADT BIDDLE PROPERTIES? (NYSE:UBP)

NEOVASC (NASDAQ:NVCN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Neovasc last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.36. Neovasc has generated ($5.05) earnings per share over the last year. Neovasc has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEOVASC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NVCN)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Neovasc in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Neovasc stock.

Neovasc

CAMBER ENERGY (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

Camber Energy last posted its quarterly earnings data on December 18th, 2020. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. Camber Energy has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN CAMBER ENERGY? (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

