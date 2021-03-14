EXPRESS (NYSE:EXPR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EXPR)

Express last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.19. Express has generated ($0.13) earnings per share over the last year. Express has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EXPRESS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EXPR)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Express in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Express stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EXPR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

AMERICAN VANGUARD (NYSE:AVD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AVD)

American Vanguard last released its quarterly earnings data on March 10th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. American Vanguard has generated $0.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.4. American Vanguard has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS (NASDAQ:FEIM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Frequency Electronics last issued its quarterly earnings data on December 10th, 2020. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Frequency Electronics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:PNBK)

