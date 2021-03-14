COMSCORE (NASDAQ:SCOR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SCOR)

comScore last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.98 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. comScore has generated ($5.33) earnings per share over the last year. comScore has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COMSCORE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SCOR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for comScore in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” comScore stock.

MOLECULAR TEMPLATES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:MTEM)

IS MOLECULAR TEMPLATES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MTEM)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Molecular Templates in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Molecular Templates stock.

EVOKE PHARMA (NASDAQ:EVOK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Evoke Pharma last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 10th, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Evoke Pharma has generated ($0.32) earnings per share over the last year. Evoke Pharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EVOKE PHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EVOK)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Evoke Pharma in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Evoke Pharma stock.

PRECIPIO EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:PRPO)

IS PRECIPIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PRPO)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Precipio in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Precipio stock.

