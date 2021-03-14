ORTHOPEDIATRICS (NASDAQ:KIDS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KIDS)

OrthoPediatrics last released its quarterly earnings results on March 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.46. OrthoPediatrics has generated ($0.87) earnings per share over the last year. OrthoPediatrics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ORTHOPEDIATRICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KIDS)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for OrthoPediatrics in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” OrthoPediatrics stock.

DATTO (NYSE:MSP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MSP)

Datto last announced its earnings data on March 10th, 2021. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $138.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.97 million. Its revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Datto has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Datto has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DATTO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MSP)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Datto in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Datto stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MSP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

