Earnings results for 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/15/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.42.

Analyst Opinion on 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for 360 DigiTech in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.47, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 50.88%. The high price target for QFIN is $20.00 and the low price target for QFIN is $12.40. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech does not currently pay a dividend. 360 DigiTech does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN)

In the past three months, 360 DigiTech insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 39.42% of the stock of 360 DigiTech is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN



Earnings for 360 DigiTech are expected to grow by 21.69% in the coming year, from $3.32 to $4.04 per share. The P/E ratio of 360 DigiTech is 12.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.21. The P/E ratio of 360 DigiTech is 12.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 33.63. 360 DigiTech has a P/B Ratio of 4.46. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

