Earnings results for 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS)

51job, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.98. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.53.

Analyst Opinion on 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for 51job in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $72.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.31%. The high price target for JOBS is $72.00 and the low price target for JOBS is $72.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS)

51job does not currently pay a dividend. 51job does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS)

In the past three months, 51job insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 44.38% of the stock of 51job is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS



Earnings for 51job are expected to grow by 22.55% in the coming year, from $2.75 to $3.37 per share. The P/E ratio of 51job is 30.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.55. The P/E ratio of 51job is 30.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 42.24. 51job has a P/B Ratio of 2.70. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

