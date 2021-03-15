Earnings results for Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL)

Accel Entertainment, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/15/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.18.

Analyst Opinion on Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Accel Entertainment in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.88, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.64%. The high price target for ACEL is $15.50 and the low price target for ACEL is $12.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Accel Entertainment has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.88, Accel Entertainment has a forecasted upside of 13.6% from its current price of $12.21. Accel Entertainment has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL)

Accel Entertainment does not currently pay a dividend. Accel Entertainment does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL)

In the past three months, Accel Entertainment insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,119,040.00 in company stock. Only 19.51% of the stock of Accel Entertainment is held by insiders. 47.59% of the stock of Accel Entertainment is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL



Earnings for Accel Entertainment are expected to grow by 372.73% in the coming year, from $0.11 to $0.52 per share. The P/E ratio of Accel Entertainment is -35.91, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Accel Entertainment is -35.91, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Accel Entertainment has a P/B Ratio of 11.63. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here