Earnings results for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/15/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.18.

Analyst Opinion on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.28, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 137.84%. The high price target for ACRX is $8.00 and the low price target for ACRX is $0.84. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.28, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 137.8% from its current price of $2.22. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

In the past three months, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.10% of the stock of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. Only 24.45% of the stock of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX



Earnings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.48) to ($0.19) per share. The P/E ratio of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals is -3.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals is -3.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here