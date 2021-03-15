Earnings results for AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE)

AerSale Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/15/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020.

Analyst Opinion on AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AerSale in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 60.00%. The high price target for ASLE is $16.00 and the low price target for ASLE is $16.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

AerSale has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.00, AerSale has a forecasted upside of 60.0% from its current price of $10.00. AerSale has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE)

AerSale does not currently pay a dividend. AerSale does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE)

In the past three months, AerSale insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 22.60% of the stock of AerSale is held by insiders. 74.56% of the stock of AerSale is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE



