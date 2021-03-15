Earnings results for Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/15/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.22.

Analyst Opinion on Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Agenus in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 141.69%. The high price target for AGEN is $8.00 and the low price target for AGEN is $8.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Agenus has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus does not currently pay a dividend. Agenus does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)

In the past three months, Agenus insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.70% of the stock of Agenus is held by insiders. 53.35% of the stock of Agenus is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN



Earnings for Agenus are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.07) to ($1.06) per share. The P/E ratio of Agenus is -3.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Agenus is -3.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

