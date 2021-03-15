Earnings results for Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.58. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.55.

Analyst Opinion on Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Akero Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $58.14, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 76.30%. The high price target for AKRO is $79.00 and the low price target for AKRO is $41.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Akero Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

In the past three months, Akero Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $541,032.00 in company stock. Only 7.09% of the stock of Akero Therapeutics is held by insiders. 83.49% of the stock of Akero Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO



Earnings for Akero Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.22) to ($2.73) per share. The P/E ratio of Akero Therapeutics is -15.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Akero Therapeutics is -15.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Akero Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 7.31. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

